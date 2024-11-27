CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
Opening ceremony to include speeches by French President Macron, Paris archbishop, traditional door-knocking ritual, light show.
Notre Dame Cathedral to reopen 5 years after massive fire
The cathedral -- described as the symbol of Christianity in France by the Vatican -- also hosts the Paris Archbishopric.  / Photo: AFP
November 27, 2024

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, severely damaged by a devastating fire on April 15, 2019, will reopen its doors on December 7 following a five-year repair.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged to rebuild the cathedral within five years, oversaw the completion of the approximately $1.08 billion (€1 billion) restoration, funded by global donations.

The opening ceremony will host 2,000 guests, including political leaders such as US President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, and King Charles III, Europe 1 reported.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were not invited, according to Elysee sources.

Pope Francis to skip opening

Meanwhile, Pope Francis declined Macron’s invitation to attend as he will visit the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pontiff would not join the Paris ceremony but will visit Corsica on December 15 for a conference on the Catholic faith in the Mediterranean.

Recommended

The Pope’s decision to visit another French region while skipping the Notre Dame reopening drew criticism and speculation over strained ties between Macron and the pontiff.

The December 7 ceremony will include speeches by Macron and Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, a traditional door-knocking ritual, and a light show on the cathedral facade.

Public masses and visits will begin on December 8, with a reservation system to manage access.

Notre Dame was completed in 1345, and is regarded as one of the foremost Christian houses of worship.

Every year, almost 13 million people visit the cathedral, and its historical treasures, including the iconic sculpture of the Virgin Mary cradling Jesus' body, as well as its giant rose windows, and medieval furniture.

RelatedHere are four things you should know about Notre Dame
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz