The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, severely damaged by a devastating fire on April 15, 2019, will reopen its doors on December 7 following a five-year repair.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged to rebuild the cathedral within five years, oversaw the completion of the approximately $1.08 billion (€1 billion) restoration, funded by global donations.

The opening ceremony will host 2,000 guests, including political leaders such as US President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, and King Charles III, Europe 1 reported.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were not invited, according to Elysee sources.

Pope Francis to skip opening

Meanwhile, Pope Francis declined Macron’s invitation to attend as he will visit the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pontiff would not join the Paris ceremony but will visit Corsica on December 15 for a conference on the Catholic faith in the Mediterranean.