Logistical issues have left thousands of Namibians waiting in queues to vote in pivotal presidential and legislative elections, some for up to 12 hours, with polling stations staying open hours later than planned.

Some voters told AFP on Wednesday they queued all day, blaming technical problems that included issues with voter identification tablets and insufficient ballot papers.

"It's absolutely disappointing," said Reagan Cooper, a 43-year-old farmer among the hundred or so voters outside the town hall polling station in the capital Windhoek.

"The voters have turned out, but the electoral commission has failed us," Cooper told AFP.

In the face of criticism from all the political parties, including SWAPO, the Electoral Commission of Namibia extended voting hours for "no specified time", according to Windhoek region ECN head Rakondjerua Kavari.

Voting was halted for an hour at the Windhoek town hall site due to a lack of ballots, with applause welcoming the delivery of more waking sleepy, seated voters around 11:30 pm.

The last voter there cast his ballot more than four hours after the scheduled closing time -- 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) -- and vote counting then began almost immediately.

According to Namibia's electoral law, those in queues before polls are scheduled to close should be allowed to vote.

Petrus Shaama, chief officer of the ECN, said it was obligated to ensure voters could cast a ballot.

But the main opposition party, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), blamed the ECN for the long lines and cried foul play.