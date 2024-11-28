Pope Francis has reiterated his wish to visit Türkiye in 2025 to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea (Iznik), which has a special place in Christian history, a meeting held in the country’s Marmara region.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Theological Commission on Thursday, the pontiff said 2025 will be a jubilee year – a special year of remission of sins, debts, and universal pardon – and reiterated his plan to mark the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a pivotal council for the early Catholic Church.

The pope stressed that the council was a milestone for both the church and all of humanity.

Pope Francis first voiced his wish to visit Türkiye in June.

First Council of Nicaea