German third-quarter growth downgraded further in a new blow for Berlin's economy as it battles multiple headwinds with business sentiment on decline in November, the country’s Ifo Institute has said.

A shortfall in orders is hitting the German economy hard, the Munich-based Ifo Institute said.

The IFO Business Climate Index, which gauges sentiment among companies operating in the manufacturing, services, trade, and construction sectors, dropped to 85.7 points in November.

Last month, some 41.5 percent of companies reported a lack of orders, up from 39.4 percent in July, the institute said.

The rate is the highest since the 2009 financial crisis, it said.

Manpower shortages plague important sectors such as healthcare, services, and technology.

The only panacea for the German economy is to fulfil the labour shortages by importing foreign workers.

A study by the Bertelsmann Foundation has revealed that the German labour market needs 288,000 skilled workers every year to maintain economic development, indicating a high dependency on these workers.

But immigration is a divisive hot-button issue in the country, with the far right hoping to gain ground in upcoming legislative elections following the collapse of Germany's three-way coalition government.

The far-right AfD party has significantly increased its vote share in recent years by campaigning against migration, stoking fears of Muslims and immigrants.