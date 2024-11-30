Former Croatian President Ivo Josipović has called for the creation of a "United States of Europe," citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and arguing that a more unified European Union is essential to compete with global powers such as the United States and China.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum 2024 in Istanbul on Friday, Josipović outlined his vision for a stronger, more integrated Europe with a unified foreign policy, a shared military, and deeper economic ties to effectively address current challenges and secure its place on the global stage.

“The European Union and its member states together cannot perform well in competition with major global powers unless we unite,” Josipović told TRT World in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Forum. “The war in Ukraine, which is a tragedy for all, underscores the urgency for Europe to strengthen its unity, especially in matters of security and foreign policy.”

“To thrive economically, culturally, and in terms of security, Europe must become more united, adopting a single foreign policy, establishing a common army, and fostering greater economic integration,” he explained, adding: “I think we must move towards a United States of Europe.”

Josipović acknowledged the political challenges in achieving such a vision, citing resistance from national leaders. “Today this vision is eutopia because not many politicians will agree with this. Active politicians always believe it’s better to be 'first in the village' rather than 'second in the city’,” he noted.

However, he expressed optimism that geopolitical realities would drive Europe toward greater integration over time. “Global circumstances will eventually push us toward this path, even if not immediately.”

Josipović’s advocacy for greater European cohesion draws from Croatia’s own integration journey. The southeastern European country joined NATO in 2009 and became the EU’s 28th member state in 2013. The country entered the Schengen Area and adopted the euro in 2023, further embedding itself into Europe’s collective framework.

Balancing autonomy and alliance with US

The former president also highlighted the need for the EU to assert greater independence while maintaining key alliances.

Addressing the perception that Europe often aligns too closely with the United States, particularly in foreign policy decisions concerning other powers such as China and Russia, Josipović emphasized the importance of balancing collaboration and autonomy.