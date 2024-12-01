Namibia's top opposition presidential candidate, Panduleni Itula, on Saturday, said that his party would not recognise the results of a controversially extended election marred by chaos and allegations of foul play.

Speaking just before the close of polls on the final day of voting, Itula, whose Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) is hoping to end 34 years of rule by the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), said that no matter the result, "the IPC shall not recognise the outcome of that election".

"The rule of law has been grossly violated and we cannot call these elections by any means or measure as free, fair and legitimate," said Itula.

Electoral authorities decided to prolong voting in the presidential and legislative polls, after the original election day — Wednesday — was marred by logistical and technical failures that led to hours-long queues, which some voters eventually abandoned.

Opposition parties have complained about the chaos and alleged voter suppression by the authorities in the face of a strong turnout for the ruling party's rivals. Itula said that the IPC would "fight... to nullify the elections through the processes that are established within our electoral process".

Electoral Commission head Petrus Shaama said that provisional results would be available after the last polling stations finally shut their doors around 9:00 pm (1900 GMT).

On Saturday, hundreds of people queued up at the sole polling station in the capital Windhoek, where some 2,500 voters had cast their ballots on Friday.

Sielfriedt Gowaseb, 27, managed to vote in less than 30 minutes on Saturday but was critical of the arrangements.

"They should have set up at least another polling station where the majority of Namibians live.

We would have needed more venues, one in the suburbs. Most Namibians don't live in the central business district," he said.