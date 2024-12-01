WORLD
Syrian National Army captures Tel Rifaat, deals blow to PKK/YPG terrorists
The Syrian National Army has seized control of the strategic district of Tel Rifaat, a major stronghold of the PKK/YPG terrorist group, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing conflict in Syria.
Capturing Tel Rifaat marks a major setback for the YPG/PKK terrorist group and its allies. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2024

The Syrian National Army (SNA) has gained full control over the central district of Tel Rifaat in its Operation Freedom Dawn, launched against the PKK/YPG terror group while continuing its advance in the outskirts.

Entering the district from the western side near Deyr Jamal, troops cleared Tel Rifaat’s centre of terrorists following intense clashes.

The army also liberated Hirbil village to the east of the district and is progressing in other areas on the periphery.

In Tel Rifaat, located 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the Turkish border, the army units have begun fortification efforts and search-and-clear operations to secure the area.

The town had been under PKK/YPG occupation for eight years.

Operation Freedom Dawn

On Nov. 27, Syrian opposition groups launched an offensive targeting Aleppo.

In response, Syrian regime forces collaborated with the PKK/YPG, transferring control of some areas to the terror group.

Reinforcements were brought in by the PKK/YPG from the eastern Euphrates region to the Aleppo area, where they fortified their positions.

The PKK/YPG also sought to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and Manbij, another area under their occupation.

To thwart this plan, the Syrian National Army initiated Operation Freedom Dawn, encircling Tel Rifaat and cutting off the terror group's efforts.

PKK/YPG’s occupation of Tel Rifaat

The PKK/YPG, supported by Russian air strikes, seized Tel Rifaat and surrounding areas in February 2016.

This occupation displaced approximately 250,000 civilians, who fled to regions near the Turkish border.

From Tel Rifaat, the PKK/YPG conducted attacks on Turkish security forces and opposition fighters in areas secured during the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations.

The group collaborated with Bashar Assad’s regime and its allies to retain control of the district.

SOURCE:AA
