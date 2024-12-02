Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that renewed fighting in Syria's Aleppo is the result of long-standing unresolved issues, not external interventions.

Speaking on Monday at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Ankara, Fidan attributed the resurgence of violence to the Syrian regime’s refusal to engage in political dialogue.

He stressed that recent developments are proof that the Syrian regime must reconcile with its people and legitimate opposition.

Fidan reiterated Ankara's stance to prevent any further escalation in Syria’s civil war, which has raged since 2011.