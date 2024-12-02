US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened resistance groups in besieged Gaza of massive repercussions if hostages are not released by the time he takes office.

Trump's threat on Monday comes after hawkish Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu scuttled many ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap offers during the outgoing President Joe Biden's rule.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

Trump has vowed staunch support for Israel and to dispense with Biden's occasional criticism, but has also spoken of his desire to secure deals on the world stage.

Israel estimates that there are currently 101 Israeli hostages still being held in besieged Gaza. This figure comes nearly 14 months into Israel's genocide in which Israel has killed over 44,000 people and wounded 105,000 more, mostly women and children, leaving Gaza a wasteland.

The reported death toll is considered reliable by the United Nations. But analysts doubt it, saying the accurate Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Israel abducted 10,000 Palestinians