Trump warns 'hell to pay' if hostages in Gaza aren't freed before Jan 20
US President-elect Donald Trump warns of severe consequences in Middle East if some 101 Israeli hostages held by Hamas resistance group are not freed by his inauguration.
American ally Israel has abducted more than 10,100 Palestinians who continue to suffer in its notorious jails and torture chambers. / Photo: Reuters
December 2, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened resistance groups in besieged Gaza of massive repercussions if hostages are not released by the time he takes office.

Trump's threat on Monday comes after hawkish Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu scuttled many ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap offers during the outgoing President Joe Biden's rule.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

Trump has vowed staunch support for Israel and to dispense with Biden's occasional criticism, but has also spoken of his desire to secure deals on the world stage.

Israel estimates that there are currently 101 Israeli hostages still being held in besieged Gaza. This figure comes nearly 14 months into Israel's genocide in which Israel has killed over 44,000 people and wounded 105,000 more, mostly women and children, leaving Gaza a wasteland.

The reported death toll is considered reliable by the United Nations. But analysts doubt it, saying the accurate Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Israel abducted 10,000 Palestinians

Activists in Israel have urged Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal and a swap of hostages and prisoners, but complain that instead he has deliberately obstructed any possible deal.

Many charge that he wants to prolong the war for his political survival, holding his own interests above those of the country.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said on Monday that 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been killed, mostly due to Israeli air strikes since October 7, 2023.

In a video posted on Telegram, the resistance group said: "33 Israeli hostages were killed, and some of their whereabouts remain unknown because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions and obstinacy."

The group warned that continued Israeli aggression would increase the death toll among Israeli hostages.

Israel has abducted more than 10,100 Palestinians who continue to suffer in its notorious jails and torture chambers.

Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20.

Netanyahu, the architect of Israel's ongoing 14-month genocide in Gaza, was said to favour Trump's election to the White House this fall.

During his first term as president, before he was succeeded by current President Biden, Trump took controversial steps such as moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, angering Palestinians, who see occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
