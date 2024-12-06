As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest US health insurers moved into its third day on Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition has been found at the crime scene.

New York Police community affairs officers enter the HI New York City Hostel, Thursday, December 5, 2024, in New York, where police say the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson may have stayed.

CEO Brian Thompson was killed in a dawn ambush on Wednesday as he walked from his midtown hotel to the company’s annual investor conference across the street, blocks from tourist draws such as Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center.

But days later, the gunman was still at large and the reason for the killing remained unknown, with New York City police saying evidence firmly points to it being a targeted attack.

Investigators worked to piece together more of the timeline of the gunman’s whereabouts before the shooting, examine security camera footage and even test a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper in a hunt for his DNA.

The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were found emblazoned on the ammunition, echoing a phrase used by insurance industry critics, two law enforcement officials said Thursday, speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly.

The messages mimic the phrase “delay, deny, defend,” which is commonly used by lawyers and insurance industry critics to describe tactics used to avoid paying claims. It refers to insurers delaying payment, denying a claim and then defending their actions.

Health insurers like UnitedHealthcare have become frequent targets of criticism from doctors and patients for denying claims or complicating access to care.

Investigation underway