Syrian regime hands over Deir Ezzor city centre to PKK/YPG terror group
Local sources say Assad regime planning to relocate its forces from Deir Ezzor to Damascus, with intent of maintaining limited military presence in city's one area.
The terrorist group also took control of Deir Ezzor Military Airport. / Photo: AA
December 6, 2024

The Syrian regime has handed over control of Deir Ezzor, a city near the Iraqi border, to the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

The move comes following Syrian forces leaving several key areas in the region.

The regime's decision to relinquish control comes amid growing pressure from anti-regime groups, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led coalition, which has intensified its presence in Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and Homs.

Syrian regime forces have responded by moving some of their troops westward to reinforce Damascus.

The Syrian regime's withdrawal from Deir Ezzor, which is located in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, has resulted in a strategic shift in control.

Syrian forces retreated from several villages, including Murrat, Hasham, Mazlum, Tabiyye, Huseyiniyye, Salihiyye, and Hatla, leaving them in the hands of the PKK/YPG.

The terrorist group also took control of Deir Ezzor Military Airport.

Limited military presence

Local sources said the regime is planning to relocate its forces from Deir Ezzor to Damascus, with the intent of maintaining a limited military presence in one area of the city.

They say currently Iranian-backed groups control the area from Deir Ezzor's city centre to the Bukamal district, which is near the Syria-Iraq border.

While the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group controls nearly all of the territory east of the Euphrates River, the Assad regime and Iranian-backed factions control the city centre and surrounding rural areas of Deir Ezzor.

Clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on November 27 in Aleppo’s western countryside.

By November 30, the armed forces had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city centre and established dominance across Idlib province.

On December 5, anti-regime forces took control of Hama's city centre following intense fighting.

On December 1, the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.

