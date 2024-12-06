The city centre of southern Daraa province, on Syria's border with Jordan, has fallen under the control of opposition groups fighting the forces of Bashar al Assad regime, according to Anadolu Agency.

Armed opposition groups advanced by seizing numerous settlements and military points in the rural areas and after violent clashes they also seized the city centre from regime forces, AA said early on Saturday.

The liberation of Daraa's city centre marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict, as Assad regime struggle to maintain control over key territories in the country.

In the last few hours, soldiers from the Syrian regime's 8th Division in Daraa joined opposition groups in Sweida and Quneitra provinces to establish the "Southern Operations Room."

The alliance issued a statement emphasising unity, pledging to secure the southern borders, and restore stability. It urged international actors to respect Syrians' decisions for freedom and state-building while calling on regime forces to defect.

Calls grow for Assad to flee

Syrian opposition forces are now rapidly advancing toward Homs after capturing two major cities in a swift offensive that has thrown the future of Assad's regime into uncertainty, with some Arab officials now calling for his departure from the country.

It was in Daraa where a crackdown by regime forces in 2011 ignited protests, leading to more than a decade of war and destruction.