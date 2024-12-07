US TikTok users spent heavily to buy merchandise from a range of vendors on the e-commerce platform TikTok Shop so far this holiday shopping season, according to TikTok estimates and an analysis of spending patterns measured by data from Facteus.

The patterns show that TikTok Shop, which launched in the US in September 2023, has likely gained market share in e-commerce at a critical moment. TikTok Shop serves as an e-commerce channel for major brands such as e.l.f. Cosmetics, Ninja Kitchen, among other products.

TikTok Shop said in a press release in late November that its sales had reached $100 million on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when bargain-hunting American consumers spent heavily online. Previously, it said the number of people purchasing goods on TikTok Shop each month had nearly tripled. This claim, however, could not be independently verified.

A US federal appeals court on Friday upheld a law requiring Chinese-based ByteDance to divest TikTok in the US by early next year or face a ban. A ban of the popular short video app, if it happens, could extend to TikTok Shop, too.

"TikTok Shop is a new distribution channel and brands are doing really well on it," said Erik Huberman, CEO of marketing agency Hawke Media, which has clients that sell products through the feature. "Honestly, there isn't an alternative. It will be a lost revenue stream."

Like its rivals Shein and Temu, TikTok Shop showcases merchandise from third-party vendors, some which ship items from China, competing fiercely on price. Each of the platforms have tried to lure more US sellers with lower fees to help with shipping speeds.

Related TikTok parent ByteDance's valuation hits $300B amid US ban uncertainty

Heavy online shopping