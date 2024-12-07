Anti-regime forces have taken control of the city centre of Homs province — a gateway to the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to sources.

The armed groups opposed to Bashar al-Assad's regime, which have been fighting regime forces since November 27, continue to make advances.

After intense fighting in Homs, the groups entered the inner parts of the city and gained control of the city centre on late Saturday.

Fighting in strategically important Homs, which opens to Damascus, has reached its heaviest recently.

In an effort to halt the advance of the groups, regime forces carried out intense air strikes.

After fierce battles and suffering significant losses, regime forces withdrew from the city centre.