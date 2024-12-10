Pick any headline from a European news outlet in recent weeks, and it would appear that the Georgian people have risen in a revolutionary fervour in their march to embrace the European Union bloc. Nothing can be further from the truth.

The protests that have rocked Georgia since late November are spearheaded by a coalition of opposition parties, which miserably lost the elections to the Georgian Dream party.

Georgian Dream, or GD, has been in office since 2012, and experts say its prudent economic reforms helped it win 53.93 percent of the vote in the October 26 parliamentary elections.

The opposition, which includes parties like the UNM-led Unity to Save Georgia coalition, Strong Georgia, and Coalition for Change blocs, says the ongoing demonstrations result from Tiblisi’s decision to postpone EU integration talks.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's government has already clarified that EU accession talks have merely been delayed due to Brussels’s interference in the Caucasian country’s internal affairs.

What’s not being talked about is the central role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the ongoing protests and the fact that many of these NGOs are funded by Western donors and opposition parties.

Documents available with the TRT World show that 37 NGOs have direct ties to political parties, while 16 have been engaged in the campaign against the ruling Georgian Dream party.

These organisations, while operating under the banner of democracy and human rights, have played a significant role in mobilising opposition groups, unrest, including the current protests, and influencing public opinion, says Nikoloz Samkharadze, chairman of the powerful Foreign Relations Committee in Georgia’s parliament.

“They call themselves independent and nonpartisan non-profit organisations but in reality, this is not true because many of them have links with the opposition political parties,” he tells TRT World.

The government says most of the 102 registered NGOs are aligned with opposition parties or lobby against GD. Their affiliation with opposition parties is evidenced by public activities, donations, and the professional backgrounds of their leadership.

NGOs such as the Reforms & Research Group, the Freedom Institute, and the Civil Alliance for Development have founders and members who actively support opposition parties like the National Movement, European Georgia, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli.

These ties are often substantiated by financial contributions to political campaigns, with several individuals making significant donations.

Foreign organisations such as the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), which face accusations of bias against the GD, also indirectly influence local NGOs.

​​Sergi Kapanadze, formerly Georgia's deputy foreign minister during ex-Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili’s administration, now leads the NGO think tank Georgia’s Reforms Associates (GRASS).

Nodar Kharshiladze, who served as the defence minister under the United National Movement (UNM) government, currently heads the Georgian Strategic Analysis Center.

Eka Gigauri, previously a senior customs and border police official under the UNM, leads Transparency International Georgia and openly criticised the Georgian government in front of the US senators in September.

“We also have several non-profit organisations that are being funded from abroad. And these organisations have been stirring up disturbances in the country in the last three years,” says Samkharadze.

“And none of those NGOs are experts on the foreign policy or on international relations. These NGOs mostly work on election issues or on transparency of spending and budget.”

More than 90 percent of the funding of Georgia’s NGOs and civil society organisations comes from foreign donors linked to the US and EU, says an Asian Development Bank (ADB) country brief report.

The current political crisis in Georgia mirrors the situation following the 2020 parliamentary elections, also marked by allegations of electoral fraud and mass protests.