WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany to pay compensation in Italy for World War II massacre
Berlin must pay compensation to 30 more individuals who lost relatives in atrocity, bringing total compensation amount to $15.8M, says Italian court.
Germany to pay compensation in Italy for World War II massacre
A general view of the attic of the San Gioacchino church, where 35 people hid over nine months during the Nazi-fascist occupation of Rome between 1943-1944 and left their testimony of isolation and suffering through graffiti on the walls, in Rome, Italy, May 3, 2022. Picture taken May 3, 2022. / Photo: Reuters
December 10, 2024

A court in Italy has ruled that Germany must pay an additional $4.2 million (€4 million) in compensation to relatives of those killed in a Nazi massacre in the village of Pietransieri during World War II, bringing the total compensation amount to $15.8 million (€15 million).

An appeals court in L'Aquila, central Italy, made the ruling on Monday, accepting objections from individuals not included in previous compensation rulings related to the massacre, Rome-based ANSA reported.

The court ruled that Germany must pay compensation to 30 more individuals who lost relatives in the atrocity, thus increasing the amount of compensation.

RelatedFrom WWII to Gaza: Germany faces moral quandary while supporting Israel
Recommended

The compensation will reportedly be covered by the portion of the European Union's post-Covid-19 recovery fund allocated for "Nazi crimes" and is expected to be paid to Italy by Germany in the coming months.

The massacre took place on November 21, 1943 in the Limmari forest near Pietransieri, close to L'Aquila, central Italy.

Nazi forces, suspecting the local population of supporting Italian resistance fighters, killed 128 unarmed civilians, including 60 women and 34 children under the age of 10, and numerous elderly individuals.

RelatedGenocide: guilty or not guilty?
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks