A court in Italy has ruled that Germany must pay an additional $4.2 million (€4 million) in compensation to relatives of those killed in a Nazi massacre in the village of Pietransieri during World War II, bringing the total compensation amount to $15.8 million (€15 million).

An appeals court in L'Aquila, central Italy, made the ruling on Monday, accepting objections from individuals not included in previous compensation rulings related to the massacre, Rome-based ANSA reported.

The court ruled that Germany must pay compensation to 30 more individuals who lost relatives in the atrocity, thus increasing the amount of compensation.