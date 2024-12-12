UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly denounced "recent and extensive violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," and urged Israel to end attacks.

"The secretary-general is particularly concerned over the hundreds of Israeli air strikes on several locations in Syria, stressing the urgent need to de-escalate violence on all fronts throughout the country," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Thursday.

He said the UN chief "stresses that the 1974 disengagement agreement remains in force, condemning all actions that will be inconsistent with the agreement."

The agreement between Israel and Syria established the borders of a buffer zone and demilitarised area.

It is monitored by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), as it is tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between Israel and Syria following the 1973 Middle East War.

Calling on all sides to the agreement "to uphold their obligations under this instrument, including by ending all unauthorised presence in the area of separation," Dujarric said Guterres urges all to refrain "from any action that would undermine the ceasefire and stability in the Golan Heights in this period of rapid change."

"The secretary-general underscores that while maintaining public order, it is imperative to support credible, orderly and inclusive transitional arrangements in Syria," added Dujarric.

'Stop the attacks'