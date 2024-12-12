TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye appoints charge d’affaires to Damascus after prolonged absence
Burhan Koroglu, who officially began his duties in Nouakchott in December 2023, will now oversee Türkiye's diplomatic affairs in Syria in his new capacity.
Türkiye appoints charge d’affaires to Damascus after prolonged absence
Ambassador Burhan Koroglu will now oversee Türkiye’s diplomatic affairs in Syria in his new capacity. (AA) / AA
December 12, 2024

Türkiye has taken a significant diplomatic step by appointing a temporary charge d’affaires to its embassy in Damascus, which has remained closed since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

Ambassador Burhan Koroglu, currently serving as Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania, has been assigned the role.

Koroglu, who officially began his duties in Nouakchott in December 2023, will now oversee Türkiye's diplomatic affairs in Syria in his new capacity.

On November 27, armed anti-regime forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on December 8, the capital, Damascus.

The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime.

Recommended

New beginning in diplomatic relations

The decision to station a charge d’affaires signals Türkiye's intent to re-establish a formal diplomatic presence in Syria, where relations have been strained since the civil war began in 2011.

While the embassy itself has not reopened, this move is viewed as a potential precursor to enhanced diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Damascus.

Türkiye has consistently emphasised the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity and a political resolution to the conflict.

The appointment of Koroglu aligns with recent efforts by Türkiye to recalibrate its regional policies and foster dialogue amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final