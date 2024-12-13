WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine condemns Paraguay's move to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry says Paraguay's decision violates international laws, UN resolutions and ICJ's opinion.
Palestine condemns Paraguay's move to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem
Paraguay's President Santiago Pena (L) sits next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the reopening of the Paraguay embassy in Jerusalem. / Photo: AFP
December 13, 2024

Palestine has condemned Paraguay's decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced.

"Paraguay's decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem is a violation of international law, UN resolutions, and the opinion of the International Court of Justice," it said on X on Thursday.

The ministry condemned the decision taken by Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, standing on the wrong side of history and rewarding the Israeli occupation for continuing to commit genocide against the Palestinian people.

Paraguay reopened its embassy Thursday in Jerusalem with a ceremony attended by Pena and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pena arrived Wednesday in Israel on the eve of the embassy's relocation from Tel Aviv — a move hailed as "courageous" by Netanyahu.

The Israeli Knesset (parliament) held a welcoming session for the Paraguayan president, who also met with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.

Recommended
RelatedParaguay reopens its embassy in Jerusalem as Pena visits Israel

Reversed move

Paraguay originally relocated its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 under the pro-Israel government of then-President Horacio Cartes.

It reversed its decision months later when a new administration came to power.

The decision of Pena, a protege of Cartes who has followed in his mentor's footsteps, to reopen the Jerusalem embassy makes Paraguay the first country to make the move since the start of Israel's brutal war on Palestine's Gaza in October last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks