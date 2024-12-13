WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead as fire rages through hospital in southern India
The fire broke out late on Thursday night in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and its cause is still being investigated.
Several dead as fire rages through hospital in southern India
Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and a routine disregard for safety regulations. / Photo: AP Archive
December 13, 2024

A fire at a private hospital in southern India has killed at least six people, police said, with more than two dozen others injured in the blaze.

Police superintendent A. Pradeep said on Friday that around 30 people had been injured but all were "stable".

Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and a routine disregard for safety regulations.

The fire broke out late on Thursday night in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and its cause is still being investigated.

All six victims were found unconscious inside a lift at the hospital in the city of Dindigul, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Recommended

The fire started at the reception area on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the other floors, the Times of India newspaper reported.

The blaze came just weeks after 10 newborns were killed when a fire engulfed a hospital in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this year, a similar fire broke out at a children's hospital in New Delhi that killed six infants.

At least 27 people were killed, including several children, when a fire broke out at a packed amusement park arcade in May in the western state of Gujarat.

RelatedIndian hospital fire kills newborn babies, raises safety concerns
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks