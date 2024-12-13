A fire at a private hospital in southern India has killed at least six people, police said, with more than two dozen others injured in the blaze.

Police superintendent A. Pradeep said on Friday that around 30 people had been injured but all were "stable".

Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and a routine disregard for safety regulations.

The fire broke out late on Thursday night in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and its cause is still being investigated.

All six victims were found unconscious inside a lift at the hospital in the city of Dindigul, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.