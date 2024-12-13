WORLD
US announces $500M aid package for Ukraine before Trump’s inauguration
The package includes HIMARS ammunition, artillery shells, drones, armoured vehicles, CBRN protection gear, and other equipment.
It follows a $988 million security assistance package and a separate $725 million package, both announced earlier this month. / Photo: AP Archive
December 13, 2024

The United States has announced a new $500 million package of military aid for Ukraine, as Washington races to bolster Kiev before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"The United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia's ongoing attacks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, with the aid to be drawn from US military stockpiles.

Trump's November election victory has cast doubt on the future of American aid for Ukraine, providing a limited window for billions of dollars in already authorised assistance to be disbursed before he is sworn in next month.

The Republican has said his incoming administration will "probably" reduce aid to Ukraine, which Washington has been steadfastly backing since the beginning of the war with Russia nearly three years ago.

The package announced on Thursday includes ammunition for precision HIMARS rocket launchers, artillery ammunition, drones, armoured vehicles, and equipment to protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, along with other equipment, the statement said.

It follows a $988 million security assistance package and a separate $725 million package, both announced earlier this month.

Additional packages

The outgoing US administration is working on getting as much aid as possible to Ukraine before Trump - who has repeatedly criticised US assistance for Kiev and claimed he could secure a ceasefire within hours - takes over.

As President Joe Biden has "made clear, we're going to continue to provide additional packages right up to the end of this administration," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier on Thursday.

Trump's comments have triggered fears in Kiev and Europe about the future of US aid, and Ukraine's ability to withstand Russian attacks in the absence of further American support.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging a coalition to back Kiev after Russia launched its full-scale war in 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Ukraine's international supporters have since then provided tens of billions of dollars in weapons, ammunition, training and other security aid that has been key to helping Kiev resist Russian forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
