The United States has announced a new $500 million package of military aid for Ukraine, as Washington races to bolster Kiev before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"The United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia's ongoing attacks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, with the aid to be drawn from US military stockpiles.

Trump's November election victory has cast doubt on the future of American aid for Ukraine, providing a limited window for billions of dollars in already authorised assistance to be disbursed before he is sworn in next month.

The Republican has said his incoming administration will "probably" reduce aid to Ukraine, which Washington has been steadfastly backing since the beginning of the war with Russia nearly three years ago.

The package announced on Thursday includes ammunition for precision HIMARS rocket launchers, artillery ammunition, drones, armoured vehicles, and equipment to protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, along with other equipment, the statement said.

It follows a $988 million security assistance package and a separate $725 million package, both announced earlier this month.