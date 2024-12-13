For the Catholic Marist Brothers of Aleppo, one of nearly a dozen Christian communities in Syria's second city, today's most pressing question is how to decorate the Christmas tree.

In the days since a lightning offensive spearheaded by anti-regime groups overthrew Bashar al Assad, the country's new rulers have sought to reassure Syria's religious minorities.

The efforts have been successful, at least "for now," said Brother Georges Sabe, who took part earlier this week in a meeting between rebels and local Christian representatives.

It was the second since the December 8 capture of the capital Damascus.

"They were very reassuring," he said.

"'Continue to live normally, you're coming up to your Christmas holiday, nothing will change for you,'" he said he was told, adding: "So far, nothing has changed," he added.

Sabe noted that the representatives of the new government he met — "three fighters and two politicians" — were all from Aleppo.

"One of them was finishing his doctorate in mechanical engineering before the war. He told us that he'd had a Christian neighbour."

'Normal life'

So, the community has resumed "normal life, with morning and evening masses," and Christmas decorations are going up, he added.

"During 13 years of war, I learned to live day by day. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

In multi-confessional Syria, Catholic and Orthodox Christmas and Easter holidays have always been marked, along with the new year.