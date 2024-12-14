The head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has urged action as children in Gaza face bloodshed on a daily basis.

“The world cannot look away when so many children are exposed to daily bloodshed, hunger, disease, and cold," Catherine Russell said in a statement late Friday.

"We urgently call on all parties to the conflict, and on those with influence over them, to take decisive action to end the suffering of children, to release all hostages, to ensure children’s rights are upheld, and to adhere to obligations under international humanitarian law."

She noted that 33 people, including at least eight children, were reportedly killed on Thursday in another "devastating attack" on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

'No safe space in Gaza'