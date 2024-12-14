Stability in Syria is critical not only for the region but also for the wider world, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said during a high-level meeting on Syria’s future in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

Speaking in the wake of the collapse of Bashar al Assad’s regime, Fidan called for “an orderly, inclusive, and Syrian-led transition process” to guide the nation through its historic crossroads.

“We must not allow terrorism to exploit this transitional period in any way,” Fidan warned on Saturday, urging international cooperation to ensure the process remains peaceful and constructive.

Preserving institutions while implementing reforms

Fidan stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s state institutions to maintain order and stability while also introducing necessary reforms.

He emphasised that the Syrian people deserve to live in security, freedom, and prosperity, underscoring the need for a stable and united Syria to benefit both the region and the global community.

Highlighting Syria’s rich social fabric, Fidan called for respect for all minorities and adherence to principles of unity, mutual reconciliation, and inclusivity during the transition.

Warning against terrorism and irregular migration

Fidan issued a stark warning against any missteps in the transition process, cautioning that instability could trigger waves of irregular migration, impacting neighbouring countries.

He also underscored the continued threat posed by terrorist groups, particularly the PKK/YPG, which have exploited Syria’s chaos.

“The PKK has sought to restructure itself under the guise of the SDF organisation during Syria’s instability,” Fidan said. “We continue to combat PKK/YPG terrorism, targeting them wherever they are.”

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to distinguishing the Syrian Kurds from terrorist groups, supporting legitimate Kurdish representatives advocating for their rights in Damascus.

Calling for an end to Israeli strikes