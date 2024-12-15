Archaeologists have completed the largest mass exhumation in Australian history from an old cemetery, which led to the discovery of almost 2,000 bodies that were believed to have been moved from the old graveyard over which the country's one of oldest and distinguished schools is located.

The bodies were discovered during building works at The Hutchins School in Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, in March 2024, Australia Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday.

A team of archaeologists undertook what is believed to be the largest mass exhumation in Australian history, kickstarting a nine-month meticulous excavation and identification, as archaeologists tried to piece together who lay beneath the surface.

The discovery included attempts to identify the bodies— hampered by appalling burial practices and poor record-keeping.

At final count, 1,973 people's remains have been exhumed from The Hutchins School's old hockey field.

Hundreds of bodies still underneath

Queenborough Cemetery was operated by a private company from 1873 until 1917, when the Hobart City Council took over. The last burial was in 1934.