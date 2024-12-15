Planned face-to-face peace talks between Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have been unexpectedly cancelled, the Congolese president said.

DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame were set to meet Sunday in Angola, which has been mediating the conflict to put an end to a decades long conflict in eastern Congo between the Congolese army and M23 rebel group, which is allegedly backed by Rwanda.

The Congolese presidency said in a post on the X social media platform that the cancellation was caused by the refusal of the Rwandan delegation to take part in the meeting.

On Saturday, Rwanda had made the signing of a peace agreement conditional on the organisation of a direct dialogue between DRC and the M23 rebels, which Kinshasa refused, the presidency added.

Rwanda's government has not commented on the cancellation.

Fighting resumed