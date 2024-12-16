Monday, December 16, 2024

1829 GMT — Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed support for a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement as well as a hostage swap agreement with Hamas, according to Israeli media.

During a meeting of his National Right Party, Sa'ar said, "I support efforts to secure a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, as I believe most Israelis do. I'm more optimistic now than I was a month ago," Channel 12 said.

The proposed agreement includes a ceasefire lasting two months or more, the media outlet claimed, adding that Hamas has agreed to a limited Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor (near Egypt's border) as part of the deal, but no further details were provided.

1838 GMT — Family of Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces expresses frustration after meeting Blinken

Family of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in September, said it was "frustrating to hear the same things" without meaningful action after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Secretary was attentive in listening to us, and unfortunately repeated a lot of the same things that we've been hearing for the past 20 years, particularly since Rachel Corrie’s killing, who is also a Washington State resident, like my wife. It’s frustrating to hear the same things again,” her husband Hamid Ali told reporters after the meeting at the State Department.

"We hope that things will be different this time around. But as I said, our expectations are what they are," he said, repeating the family's call for a US-led investigation into her killing.

1822 GMT — UN condemns Israeli strike that killed civilians at Gaza shelter

The UN condemned an Israeli strike that killed civilians at a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza on Sunday evening.

"In Gaza city, humanitarian partners say hostilities escalated over the weekend – particularly in areas affected by the new evacuation orders – leaving more Palestinians killed and injured," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Dujarric reported a direct strike by Israel on Yaffa school in the eastern Tuffah neighbourhood, which he described it as "a collective centre for displaced people."

He stated that, "more than 1,500 Palestinians were reportedly displaced overnight on Saturday from Izbet Beit Hanoun, forcing them to pass through an Israeli checkpoint toward Gaza city."

1810 GMT — German human rights group accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza

A Berlin-based human rights group accused Israel of committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"In recent months, ECCHR (European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights) has been conducting independent research and analysis on the topic of genocide and analysing this against the available information and evidence relating to Israel’s actions in Gaza," the organisation said in a statement that was posted on its website.

"This process has led us to the conclusion that there is a legally sound argument that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza," ECCHR added.

1750 GMT — Four Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza City

At least four Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians in western Gaza City, according to medics.

A medical official at Gaza's al-Shifa Medical Complex confirmed to Anadolu the casualties, reporting that the victims were brought in following the attack on Aydiya Street in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp.

The area was struck heavily by Israeli air strikes, particularly along Al-Mukhabarat Street in northwest Gaza City, witnesses said.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled a home in the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp, leaving several Palestinians injured, according to paramedics who spoke to Anadolu.

1713 GMT — Trump repeats warning to Hamas over release of hostages

President-elect Donald Trump said he had a "very good talk" with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about the war on Gaza and reiterated his threat that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release its hostages by January 20, the day Trump takes office.

Trump described it as a "recap call" during a press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.

1519 GMT — Jordan condemns Israeli plan to expand illegal settlements in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights

Jordan condemned Israel's approval of a plan to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as a “blatant violation of international law.”

The Israeli government unanimously approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance Israeli settlement building in the Golan Heights with a budget exceeding 40 million shekels ($11.2 million).

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli move “an entrenchment of the occupation and a blatant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions." The ministry emphasized "the necessity of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity."

1440 GMT — Germany deplores deadly Israeli bombing of school in Gaza

Germany voiced major concern over deadly Israeli attacks on a school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza which left at least 43 people dead.

"We are extremely concerned about this action against the school in Beit Hanoun because there are a high number of victims and injuries," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told a press briefing in Berlin.

"This is part of a series of massive destruction of civil infrastructure and also high numbers of victims recently and continues. And of course that raises big questions, also with regard to the safe zones that have been designated in Gaza," he added.

1437 GMT — Israel demolishes dozens of Palestinian structures in occupied West Bank

Israeli authorities demolished dozens of Palestinian structures, including residential apartments, in the occupied West Bank, a local official and witnesses said.

"Israeli forces razed 40 shops and a 400-square-metre house in al-Ramadin town" in the southern West Bank, municipal chief Anis al-Zaghah told Anadolu Agency. He said Israeli authorities cited the lack of building permits for demolishing the structures.

"The structures were built on private land and were vital for local families’ livelihoods," he added.

1400 GMT — Sirens sound in central Israel after missile launch from Yemen

Rocket sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and dozens of cities and towns across central Israel.

The Israeli army later said they were activated due to a ballistic rocket fired from Yemen, which was intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace.

According to Israeli Channel 14, several settlers were slightly injured while running to shelters.

1226 GMT — Palestinian grandfather, who grieved for 3-year-old granddaughter, killed in Israeli attack in Gaza