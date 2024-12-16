Zakir Hussain, celebrated as one of the greatest tabla maestros in history, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital.

The legendary Indian artist died from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement. His demise has left fans and admirers worldwide in profound grief. The tabla, a renowned Indian percussion instrument, became synonymous with Hussain’s profound artistry and innovation, earning him global recognition and reverence.

Hussain was a global cultural icon who elevated Indian classical music to international prominence while forging deep connections with audiences worldwide, including in Türkiye.

Türkiye’s celebrated percussionist Burhan Ocal once praised Hussain’s unmatched dedication to his craft, stating, “It’s impossible to match his level.”

In a 2013 interview with local media during one of Hussain’s many performances in Istanbul Ocal said: “Zakir is incredibly talented and hardworking. He practices at least 8 hours a day, which is why he is the fastest tabla player in the world.”

Ocal shared that, after one of his concerts abroad, he was compared to Zakir Hussain in media coverage, which praised him: "These reports are nice, but of course, the truth is different."

The admiration from Ocal illustrates the reverence Zakir Hussain commanded not just in India but globally, including in Türkiye, where he performed extensively over the decades.

A prodigy who redefined the tabla

Born on March 9, 1951 as the eldest son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain’s prodigious talent was evident from an early age. He began his professional career at just 12, accompanying Indian classical music legends such as Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma.

By 18, he was touring internationally, earning acclaim for his intricate accompaniments, dazzling solo performances, and groundbreaking collaborations with artists across genres. Soon, Hussain gained a reputation as a peerless percussionist with “magical dancing fingers.”

Hussain’s contributions to global music included collaborations with George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and jazz musician Herbie Hancock. He was a seven-time Grammy nominee, winning four, including three in 2024, and received India’s prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his lifelong dedication to the arts.