US President-elect Donald Trump says “nobody knows” what the future holds for post-Assad Syria, but he expects that Türkiye will “hold the key” to the nation.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, the president-elect was reluctant when asked if he would withdraw American troops from northeastern Syria. Instead of providing a direct answer, he praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wits.

"I can say that Assad was a butcher, here, what he did to children,” he added, referring to ousted regime president Bashar al Assad.

He hailed Türkiye as “a major force” and hailed his personal relationship with Erdogan.

“Erdogan is somebody I got along with great,” Trump told reporters, adding that Ankara has “built a very strong, powerful army.”

Expressing that Türkiye “is going to hold the key to” post-Assad Syria, Trump said: “Actually, I don't think you've heard that from anybody else, but I've been pretty good at predicting.”