NATO has taken over coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the US as planned, a source said, in a move widely seen as aiming to safeguard the support mechanism against NATO sceptic US President-elect Donald Trump.

The step, coming after a delay of several months, gives NATO a more direct role in the war against Russia while stopping well short of committing its own forces.

The headquarters of NATO's new Ukraine mission, dubbed NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), is located at Clay Barracks, a US base in the German town of Wiesbaden.

A person familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday it was now fully operational. No public reason has been given for the delays.

NATO's military headquarters SHAPE said its Ukraine mission was beginning to assume responsibilities from the US and international organisations.

"The work of NSATU ... is designed to place Ukraine in a position of strength, which puts NATO in a position of strength to keep safe and prosperous its one billion people in both Europe and North America," said US Army General Christopher G. Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

"This is a good day for Ukraine and a good day for NATO."