Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for imposing an arms embargo on Israel, ending trade with the country, and isolating it internationally.

Speaking at the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) summit in Cairo on Thursday, Erdogan described these measures as crucial steps to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the region.

"We see Israel's steps that disregard Syria's territorial integrity, including the expansion of illegal settlements in the Golan Heights," he said.

The Turkish president also called for a more coordinated response from Islamic countries, especially members of the D-8.

"As Islamic countries, we must lead steps that can be taken against Israel," Erdogan said.

The president emphasised that such a united stance is vital for regional stability and pursuing a peace in the Middle East.

"I believe the D-8 must respond more strongly to the lawlessness threatening Syria's stability and our region," he added.

The D-8 summit in Cairo

Turkish President Erdogan attended the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Upon his arrival at the summit venue on Thursday, President Erdogan was welcomed by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt. After posing for a family photo, President Erdogan proceeded to the summit.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic have also traveled to Cairo to attend the summit.

The summit, expected to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between member states, among other issues, will also feature a special session on Palestine and Lebanon.

The D-8 was founded in 1997 in Türkiye to strengthen economic and social ties.