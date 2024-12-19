French President Emmanuel Macron has surveyed the devastation that a cyclone wrought across the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte as thousands of people tried to cope without the bare essentials and amid fears of a surging death toll.

"Mayotte is demolished," an airport security agent told Macron on Thursday as soon as he stepped of the plane.

The security agent, Assane Haloi, said her family members, including small children, are without water or electricity and have nowhere to go, after Cyclone Chido, the strongest cyclone in nearly a century, ripped through the French territory on Saturday.

"There's no roof, there's nothing. No water, no food, no electricity. We can't even shelter, we are all wet with our children covering ourselves with whatever we have so that we can sleep," she said, asking for emergency aid.

Macron went on a helicopter for an aerial appraisal of the damage. He then headed to the hospital in Mamoudzou, Mayotte's capital, to meet with medical staff and patients.

Residents call for help

Wearing a traditional Mayotte scarf over his white shirt and tie, sleeves rolled to the elbows, the French president listened to people asking for help. A member of the medical staff told him some people hadn't had a drink of water for 48 hours.

"We can't help and we are the ones helping," an employee of the hospital's psychology unit told Macron.

"We are all in an unsafe situation, psychologically unwell, sorry," she said, wiping tears from her eyes while the president put his hand on her shoulder.

Macron said apart from those who arrived with him, more caregivers would be arriving and that a field hospital will be set up on Friday.

Numbers of dead unknown

Some residents also expressed their agony at not knowing about those who have died or are still missing, partly because of the Muslim practice of burying the dead within 24 hours.

Mayotte's lawmaker Estelle Youssoufa said "we're dealing with open-air mass graves. There are no rescuers, no one has come to recover the buried bodies".

Some survivors and aid groups have described hasty burials and the stench of bodies.

Macron acknowledged that many who died haven't been reported. He said phone services will be repaired "in the coming days" so that people can report their missing loved ones.

French authorities said at least 31 people have died and more than 1,500 people were injured, more than 200 critically. But it's feared hundreds or even thousands of people have died.

Macron said he would stay in Mayotte overnight and will visit a slum area badly hit by cyclone Chido on Friday morning.