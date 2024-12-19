UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to enhance its mechanisms to protect human rights in Syria following the fall of Bashar al Assad regime.

"The Middle East is being consumed by many fires. But today there is a flame of hope in Syria. That flame must not be extinguished. The people of Syria stand at a moment of history – and a moment of opportunity. That opportunity cannot be missed," Guterres said on Thursday at a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

Describing the Assad regime as "decades of brutal, dictatorial rule," Guterres expressed solidarity with the people of Syria and said: "We recognise that this moment offers a long-sought chance for all Syrians to realise the aspirations that sparked their peaceful movement for change in 2011 — and their call that echoed across the country that the Syrian people are one."

He said that the political transition should be "managed carefully" and warned against "a real risk" that might unravel.

"The political transition ahead must be by Syrians, and for Syrians – all Syrians. It must be inclusive, credible and peaceful. All communities must be fully integrated into the new Syria," the UN chief said.

Guterres said that he spoke to a number of leaders from the region and beyond regarding the situation in Syria.

He further emphasised the importance of determining the fate of missing persons in Syria, and said: "The General Assembly created the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria. I am announcing today the appointment of Karla Quintana of Mexico as Head of the Institution. She and her team must be allowed to fully carry out their mandate."

"Indeed, all international mechanisms to advance the protection of human rights in Syria and accountability for crimes committed – must have what they need to carry out their vital work," he said.