WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka navy rescues over 100 Rohingya refugees adrift in Indian Ocean
Navy reports rescuing 102 Rohingya refugees, including 25 children, from a fishing trawler near Trincomalee, believed to be fleeing persecution in war-torn Myanmar.
Sri Lanka navy rescues over 100 Rohingya refugees adrift in Indian Ocean
The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long sea journeys.   / Photo: AP
December 20, 2024

Sri Lanka's navy said it had rescued 102 Rohingya refugees from war-torn Myanmar adrift in a fishing trawler off the Indian Ocean island nation, bringing them safely to port.

The group, including 25 children, were taken to Sri Lanka's eastern port of Trincomalee, a navy spokesman said, adding that food and water had been provided.

"Medical checks have to be done before they are allowed to disembark," the spokesman said on Friday.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long sea journeys, the majority heading southeast to Malaysia or Indonesia.

But fisherman spotted the drifting trawler off Sri Lanka's northern coast at Mullivaikkal at dawn on Thursday.

While unusual, it is not the first boat to head to Sri Lanka — about 1,750 kilometres (1,100 miles) across open seas southwest of Myanmar.

Recommended

The Sri Lankan navy rescued more than 100 Rohingya refugees in distress on a boat off their shores in December 2022.

The navy spokesman said that language difficulties had made it hard to understand where the refugees had been intending to reach, suggesting that "recent cyclonic weather" may have pushed them off course.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

Myanmar's military seized power in a 2021 coup and a grinding war since then has forced millions to flee.

Last month, the UN warned Myanmar's Rakhine state — the historic homeland of many Rohingya — was heading towards famine, as brutal clashes squeeze commerce and agricultural production.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers