Six people, including one child, were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region, the acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, has said.

Ten wounded people, including a 13-year-old, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Khinshtein wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"What happened today is a huge tragedy for all of us," he said. "We grieve together with the families of the victims. No one will be left without support. "

He said that those responsible for the attack would receive "well-deserved retribution".

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said Moscow will raise the issue of the missile strike at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday, the TASS state news agency reported.

Earlier, Khinshtein said Ukraine had fired US-supplied HIMARS rockets, damaging several buildings including a school, recreation centre and private residences in Rylsk, located some 16 miles (26 km) from the border with Ukraine's Sumy region.

An unconfirmed earlier report by the Mash Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, put the death toll at seven.

The channel published unverified video showing damaged buildings and cars on fire in a city street.