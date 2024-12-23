Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the reopening of Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy in Kabul said on X that it was resuming the mission's activities "based on the government's keenness to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people".

A deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, Zia Ahmad Takal, said: "We welcome the reopening of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kabul and assure them that the ministry will cooperate in all matters and pay close attention to their safety."