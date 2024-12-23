WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan welcomes reopening of Saudi embassy in Kabul
Authorities in Afghanistan say they are optimistic that the embassy's reopening will expand relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Afghanistan welcomes reopening of Saudi embassy in Kabul
Taliban authorities say the reopening of the embassy will help addressing the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner. / Photo: AP
December 23, 2024

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the reopening of Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy in Kabul said on X that it was resuming the mission's activities "based on the government's keenness to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people".

A deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, Zia Ahmad Takal, said: "We welcome the reopening of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kabul and assure them that the ministry will cooperate in all matters and pay close attention to their safety."

Recommended

Takal said authorities were optimistic that the embassy's reopening would expand relations and cooperation between the two countries, while also addressing the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner.

No country formally recognises the interim Taliban administration, although a number of countries have diplomatic relations with them.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs