Greenland is not for sale, its elected leader said, responding to comments made by US President-elect Donald Trump regarding the "ownership and control" of the vast Arctic island that has been part of Denmark for over 600 years.

"Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom," the island's Prime Minister Mute Egede said in a written comment on Monday.

Trump on Sunday announced that he had picked Ken Howery, a former envoy to Sweden, as his ambassador to Copenhagen, and commented on the status of Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of Denmark and host to a large US Air Force base.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, did not elaborate on the statement.

Denmark's Foreign Ministry and the prime minister's office were not immediately available for comment.

The Danish government must state in clear terms that control over Greenland is not up for discussion or negotiation, member of parliament Rasmus Jarlov of the opposition Conservative Party said on social media platform X.

"To the extent that US activities aim to take control of Danish territory, it must be prohibited and countered. Then they can't be there at all," said Jarlov, who heads parliament's defence committee.