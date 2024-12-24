WORLD
Ex-US president Bill Clinton hospitalised with fever
Bill Clinton's deputy chief of staff says he remains in good spirits after he was admitted to hospital.
Clinton, who led the United States for two presidential terms from 1993 to 2001, is the second-youngest living US president after 63-year-old Barack Obama. / Photo: AFP
December 24, 2024

Bill Clinton, the former US president who has faced a series of health issues over the years, has been admitted to hospital in Washington after developing a fever, his office said.

"President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," the 78-year-old's deputy chief of staff Angel Urena said on social media platform X on Monday, adding Clinton "remains in good spirits."

Clinton was previously hospitalised for five nights in October 2021 due to a blood infection.

In 2004, at age 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease.

He had stents implanted in his coronary artery six years later.

The health scare motivated him to make lifestyle changes, including adopting a vegetarian diet, and he has since spoken publicly about his efforts.

Clinton's health last made headlines in November 2022 when he tested positive for Covid-19. He said at the time that his symptoms were "mild" and he was "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."

Clinton, who led the United States for two presidential terms from 1993 to 2001, is the second-youngest living US president after 63-year-old Barack Obama.

He was born mere months after fellow former US president George W. Bush and President-elect Donald Trump.

SOURCE:AFP
