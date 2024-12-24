Bill Clinton, the former US president who has faced a series of health issues over the years, has been admitted to hospital in Washington after developing a fever, his office said.

"President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," the 78-year-old's deputy chief of staff Angel Urena said on social media platform X on Monday, adding Clinton "remains in good spirits."

Clinton was previously hospitalised for five nights in October 2021 due to a blood infection.

In 2004, at age 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease.

He had stents implanted in his coronary artery six years later.