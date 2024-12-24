WORLD
'Broken in every sense': Syrian woman recounts rape, abuse by PKK/YPG
Syrian woman, a victim of PKK/YPG's abuse, calls for action by the international community against the terror groups.
"The first thing I did when I entered Türkiye was prostrate in gratitude and kiss the ground. I thank God for surviving," she says./ Photo: AA
December 24, 2024

A Syrian woman who was detained for 15 days and sexually assaulted by PKK/YPG terrorists in 2017 has shared her experience, demanding the group's expulsion from Syria.

The 51-year-old woman, identified as M.M. for security reasons, spoke to Anadolu Agency without showing her face.

She revealed that she lost her husband and eldest son in the early years of the Syrian civil war, leaving her to care for her three children.

In 2017, M.M. attempted to flee Aleppo for Türkiye with her children, but her bus was stopped at a checkpoint in Afrin, which was under PKK/YPG control at the time.

She and others were taken to a house, where she endured detention and sexual violence.

"During those 15 days, I was utterly devastated. After leaving that place, I was broken in every sense," she said.

Abuse by female operatives

The victim detailed how PKK/YPG terrorists, including female members, subjected her and other detainees to severe abuse.

The female terrorists "treated us not like humans but like animals. They tortured us, kicked us and slammed us against walls," she said.

Her escape to Türkiye was delayed by her ordeal. Instead, she sought refuge in Manbij, where relatives helped her recover.

Eventually, she crossed into Türkiye, where she expressed relief for her safety.

"The first thing I did when I entered Türkiye was prostrate in gratitude and kiss the ground. I thank God for surviving," she said.

Extreme violations

M.M. urged the international community to take measures against the PKK/YPG's actions in Syria.

"I appeal to the entire world and (particularly) European countries: I want everyone affiliated with this terrorist organisation within Syria, anyone carrying weapons for them, to leave," she said.

She accused the group of widespread human rights violations, including the rape of girls as young as 13, desecration of the dead, and severe restrictions on civilians.

"We demand the removal of the PKK/YPG from Syria. We appeal to everyone to ensure these individuals are expelled and sent back to where they belong," she said.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

The PKK/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, has exploited the post-Assad situation in northern Syria to push its agenda for a "terrorist corridor" along the Turkish border. Turkish forces and local allies are working to counter this threat to the border and residents in northern Syria.

SOURCE:AA
