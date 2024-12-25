An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane has crashed in western Kazakhstan after veering from its scheduled route, killing four people, medical workers and health officials said.

An Embraer 190 aircraft flight number J2-8243, with 62 passengers and five crew members on board, was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday about 3km (1.8 miles) from Aktau.

Twenty-nine people had survived the crash and were hospitalised.

The ministry initially reported 25 survivors of the crash, later updating the count to 27, then 28, and finally 29 as search and rescue efforts progressed at the crash site. The fate of the remaining victims is unclear.

The Kazakh emergency situations ministry said its staff put out a fire which broke out when the plane crashed and 150 emergency workers are at the scene.

Russia's aviation watchdog said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the pilot had decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cut short a visit to Russia where he had been due to attend an informal summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a grouping of former Soviet nations, his office said in a statement.