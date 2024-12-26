The lawyers for a former South Korean defence minister under investigation on insurrection charges have said a short-lived martial law decree imposed earlier this month was to raise the alarm on opposition parties' abuse of the democratic process.

Ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was the first of a series of officials to be arrested and is likely to be the first to face indictment on accusation of being a central figure in President Yoon Suk-yeol's surprise martial law declaration on December 3.

In a press conference on Thursday, two lawyers for Kim echoed much of the argument made by Yoon after the declaration that he lifted barely six hours later, saying it was a decision necessary to eradicate anti-state elements that were threatening the country's democracy.

"The martial law was to raise the alarm, and what's very clear is that there were no casualties and troops were withdrawn in an orderly manner after it was lifted," lawyer Yoo Seung-soo told reporters.

Yoo also said Yoon overruled Kim's attempt to impose a curfew as part of the martial law, which was proof that the president did not intend any harm to the public.

Rhee Ha-sang, the other lawyer, said the accusations of insurrection against Kim and Yoon were "ludicrous" and ignored the president's constitutional power to impose martial law when deemed necessary.