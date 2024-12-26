Türkiye has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peace, stability, and tranquillity in Syria as the country enters a new phase following a period of turmoil.

A statement issued by the Turkish Defence Ministry on Thursday emphasised the necessity of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and unified structure while expressing its backing for the new Syrian administration’s efforts to establish a single national army.

The Ministry conveyed Türkiye's readiness to cooperate with the Syrian authorities in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that terrorist organisations such as Daesh, PKK/YPG and their affiliates have no place in the future of Syria or the region.

The Defence Ministry underscored Türkiye’s continued dedication to ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrian refugees while maintaining its support for the Syrian people.

In this context, the ministry highlighted the potential for defence cooperation between the Turkish Armed Forces and Syria’s new administration, describing it as a crucial opportunity not only for the two countries but also for the stability of the wider region.

"We believe that Türkiye's advanced defence industry, extensive counterterrorism experience, along with its military, which serves as an example for many countries, will make a significant contribution to enhancing Syria's security and defence capabilities," the statement added.