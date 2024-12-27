South Korea's spy agency said that a North Korean soldier who was captured alive in Ukraine has died from his injuries, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"It has been confirmed through an allied intelligence agency that the North Korean soldier captured alive on December 26th has just passed away due to worsening wounds," the South's spy agency said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier today, the agency confirmed that a North Korean soldier had been captured by Ukrainian forces.

This marks the first official confirmation of a North Korean combatant’s capture in the conflict.

