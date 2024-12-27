Several intensive care patients have been confirmed dead after the Israeli army set fire to multiple sections of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after forcibly evacuating the facility, according to medical sources.

A source from the hospital told Anadolu Agency on Friday that the fire engulfed the surgery, laboratory, maintenance, and emergency departments.

The flames were reported to be spreading rapidly to other sections, with no means to extinguish them, as civil defence teams in the area remain non-operational and military vehicles surround the hospital.

The source added that Israeli forces threatened hospital Director Hossam Abu Safiya with arrest if the facility was not completely evacuated.

Unable to evacuate

Despite the threats, Abu Safiya and several members of the medical staff refused to comply with the evacuation orders, according to the same source.

Patients unable to evacuate on foot, particularly those in intensive care, faced dire circumstances. While some were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital via ambulances, the facility is reportedly non-functional and incapable of accommodating patients, the source noted.

The source further reported that several intensive care patients were dead after the Israeli army cut off their oxygen supply.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army stormed the hospital after forcing medical staff, patients, and their companions to evacuate to the building’s external courtyard, according to medical sources.