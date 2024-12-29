WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fourth Palestinian baby dies from cold in Gaza amid brutal Israeli war
A 20-day-old infant in Gaza has died from abnormally low body temperature, as his family, displaced by Israel's invasion, struggles to survive the freezing winter in a tent.
Fourth Palestinian baby dies from cold in Gaza amid brutal Israeli war
Gaza's displaced families endure dire conditions during harsh winter. / Photo: AP
December 29, 2024

A fourth infant has died of hypothermia in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by nearly 15 months of war huddle in tents along the rainy, windswept coast as winter arrives.

Jomaa al-Batran, 20 days old, was found with his head as “cold as ice” early Sunday, his father, Yehia, said.

The baby's twin brother, Ali, was moved to intensive care at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Their father said they were born one month premature and spent just a day in the nursery at the hospital, which like other Gaza health centres is overwhelmed and only partially functioning.

He said medics told their mother to keep the newborns warm, but it was impossible because they live in a tent and temperatures regularly drop below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) at night.

“We are eight people, and we only have four blankets,” al-Batran said as he cradled his son’s pale body.

He described drops of dew seeping through the tent overnight. “Look at his colour because (of) the cold. Do you see how frozen he is?”

Recommended

Children, some of them barefoot, stood outdoors and watched him mourn.

The shrouded infant was laid at the feet of an imam for prayers. Then the imam took off his ankle-length coat and wrapped it around the father.

“Feel warm, my brother,” he said.

At least three other babies have died from the cold in recent weeks, according to local health officials.

RelatedIsraeli attack on Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital leaves it deserted — WHO
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report