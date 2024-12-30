Ahmed al Sharaa, the head of Syria's new administration, has revealed key insights into the country's transitional period, cautioning that it might take as long as four years to reach the stage of holding presidential elections.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya TV on December 29, Al Sharaa stressed the importance of ties with Iran and Russia, and called on the United States to remove sanctions on the country.

Al Sharaa, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), emerged as the undisputed leader of war-ravaged Syria after Bashar al Assad, the regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8.

Here are the key takeaways from the interview.

Electoral timeline

Elections could take up to four years, as it requires a comprehensive population census, Al Sharaa said in the interview.

In the current state, over a decade of civil war has displaced millions of Syrians, both internally and externally, and refugees and internally displaced persons are often in flux, making data collection nearly impossible.

Dissolution of armed groups

Sharaa said HTS and other armed factions would be dissolved at an upcoming “national dialogue conference,” aiming to facilitate the formation of a transitional government.

The conference would feature broad participation from Syrian society, with votes addressing key issues such as the dissolution of the parliament and the constitution, according to the Syrian leader.

Al Sharaa described the current stage as “preliminary to a longer interim government”.

He defended the uniformity of appointments within the transitional government despite criticisms, saying the approach was crucial to maintain coherence during this critical period.

“The current appointments were essential for the period and not intended to exclude anyone,” he stated.

Al Sharaa dismissed the idea of distributing political power among various groups or factions at the current stage, arguing it could disrupt the transitional process.

Constitution

The Syrian leader also stressed the need to “rewrite the constitution”, which he said could take “two or three years”.

During a visit this month, UN special envoy Geir Pedersen expressed hope that Syria would “adopt a new constitution” and eventually hold “free and fair elections” following a transitional phase.

Diplomats from the United States, Türkiye, the EU, and Arab nations have also previously called for the establishment of "an inclusive, non-sectarian, and representative government" created through a transparent process.

Public services

Al Sharaa predicted that it would take about a year to see drastic improvements in public services across the country.