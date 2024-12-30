Russia and Ukraine have swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defence Ministry announced.

A statement by the ministry on Monday said that 150 Russian servicemen have been returned by Kiev and all of them are being provided with psychological and medical assistance in neighbouring Belarus.

The statement further said that all of the servicemen transferred by Ukraine will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.

Indicating that 150 Ukrainian personnel were returned in exchange the statement added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) mediated the exchange.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the prisoner swap.