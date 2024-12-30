WORLD
Russia, Ukraine swap 300  prisoners of war after UAE mediation
Moscow and Kiev have carried out almost 60 prisoner exchanges since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.
Last month both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of slowing down prisoner exchanges. / Photo: AP
December 30, 2024

Russia and Ukraine have swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defence Ministry announced.

A statement by the ministry on Monday said that 150 Russian servicemen have been returned by Kiev and all of them are being provided with psychological and medical assistance in neighbouring Belarus.

The statement further said that all of the servicemen transferred by Ukraine will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.

Indicating that 150 Ukrainian personnel were returned in exchange the statement added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) mediated the exchange.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the prisoner swap.

Moscow and Kiev have carried out almost 60 prisoner exchanges since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.

The last exchange between Moscow and Kiev took place in mid-October when the two countries swapped 95 prisoners of war each.

Last month both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of slowing down prisoner exchanges.

Meanwhile, Russia's ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said earlier this month that Moscow is negotiating a "large exchange" of prisoners with Ukraine but it has not yet reached a deal on the issue with Kiev.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
