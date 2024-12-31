WORLD
China-Russia relations have become increasingly mature and stable: Xi
In a New Year's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi vows to promote "world peace."
Xi noted to Putin that 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. / Photo: Reuters
December 31, 2024

China and Russia have hailed their deepening partnership as a cornerstone of regional stability, with Beijing emphasising the enduring strength of their ties amid shifting global dynamics.

"After three-quarters of a century of ups and downs, China-Russia relations have become increasingly mature and stable," Chinese President Xi Jinping said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In a New Year's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi vowed to promote "world peace," CCTV reported on Tuesday.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China will remain steadfast in further comprehensively deepening reform... and promoting world peace and development," Xi said.

Since Putin's attack on neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, China has sought to present itself as a neutral party, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

'Reliable' partners

But it remains a close political and economic partner of Russia, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an "enabler" of the war, which Beijing has never condemned.

According to CCTV, Xi told Putin: "In the face of rapidly evolving changes not seen in a century and the turbulent international situation, China and Russia have consistently moved forward hand-in-hand along the correct path of non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party."

The two presidents share a strong personal bond, with Xi calling his Russian counterpart his "best friend" and Putin cherishing his "reliable partner".

Their relationship has been a constant despite a decade of growing friction with Western countries, exemplified by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Xi noted to Putin that 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, according to CCTV, "representing a new important milestone in the relationship between the two countries."

