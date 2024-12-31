China and Russia have hailed their deepening partnership as a cornerstone of regional stability, with Beijing emphasising the enduring strength of their ties amid shifting global dynamics.

"After three-quarters of a century of ups and downs, China-Russia relations have become increasingly mature and stable," Chinese President Xi Jinping said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In a New Year's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi vowed to promote "world peace," CCTV reported on Tuesday.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China will remain steadfast in further comprehensively deepening reform... and promoting world peace and development," Xi said.

Since Putin's attack on neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, China has sought to present itself as a neutral party, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

'Reliable' partners