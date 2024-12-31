Thousands of people led by students rallied in Bangladesh’s capital, calling for the prosecution of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and those responsible for hundreds of deaths in a mass protest against her government in July.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organised the "March for Unity" at the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday, a national monument in Dhaka.

Protesters chanted slogans calling for Hasina's trial and the banning of her Awami League party.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after weeks of violence in which authorities say hundreds of people were killed and thousands more wounded on orders of her government.

The uprising ended the15-year rule of the country’s longest-serving prime minister, who began a fourth consecutive term in January following an election boycotted by the major opposition parties.

Last week, Bangladesh sent a formal request to India to extradite Hasina. She faces many court cases over the deaths of protesters, including some on charges of crimes against humanity.

"Since August 5, we have no more enemies in Bangladesh. Our only enemy is the Awami League," Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the student movement, said while addressing the crowd.