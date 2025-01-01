The investigation into the crash of a South Korean passenger jet gathered pace on Wednesday as bereaved families began to prepare funerals after authorities finished formally identifying the 179 victims of the country's worst air disaster.

South Korean investigators said they will send one of the retrieved black boxes to the United States for analysis.

The transport ministry said South Korean investigators have extracted the data from the plane's cockpit voice recorder and will convert it into an audio file, critical information to try to explain the few minutes that led up to the crash.

South Korean and US investigators, including from Boeing, have been combing the crash site in southwestern Muan since the disaster on Sunday.

"The damaged flight data recorder has been deemed unrecoverable for data extraction domestically," said South Korea's deputy minister for civil aviation, Joo Jong-wan.

"It was agreed today to transport it to the United States for analysis in collaboration with the US National Transportation Safety Board."

Joo earlier said both of the plane's black boxes were retrieved, and for the cockpit voice recorder, "the initial extraction has already been completed".

"Based on this preliminary data, we plan to start converting it into audio format," he said, meaning investigators would be able to hear the pilots' final communications.

The second black box, the flight data recorder, "was found with a missing connector", Joo said.

"Experts are currently conducting a final review to determine how to extract data from it."

All 175 passengers and four of the six crew members were killed on Sunday when the Jeju Air jet belly-landed at Muan International Airport in the country's southwest and slammed into a sand-and-concrete embankment at the end of the runway, where it burst into flames.

Two crew members, located near the tail of the Boeing 737-800, survived the disaster.

The government has declared a national mourning period until January 4 and the country will scale back New Year's celebrations.

The transport ministry said two more US officials arrived late on Tuesday to join a team of around two dozen investigators including from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration, and aircraft maker Boeing.